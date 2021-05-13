The world is more flush with SUVs than ever before, but not every make and model is up for the rigors of serious off-road exploring. Luxury brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce have waded into the SUV arena, as has Lamborghini, though you'd be hard-pressed to find them exploring untouched regions of the world. New renderings from Abimelec Design take these stodgy SUVs and toughen them up for a grueling Arctic expedition we'd be eager to join.

The Lamborghini's coupe-like shape means the off-road goodies are put on the roof. That's where the spare tire and extra fuel cans hide. The raised suspension fits the bigger bronze wheels, which needed wider fenders, inspired by the LM002, to accommodate them. The front gets a makeover with a winch, which could come in handy out in the wilderness.

The Bentayga has the necessary mods needed for exploring – big tires and big fenders – but it also features an air compressor on top that sits behind a set of solar panels. Portal axels and a raised suspension provide plenty of ground clearance. Extra lights on the front and rear bumper provided illumination for those dark Arctic nights.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is in the running for the sublets of the bunch with a simple black bull bar at the front and an understated roof rack with lights. The big fenders, wide balloon tires, and tall suspension with portal axles give it plenty of off-road attitude to conquer the Arctic.

The Defender may not be in the price range as the others, but it's also the one that doesn't look wildly different from the stock version. Yes, it has wider fenders with bigger tires stuffed underneath them and a revised front fascia, but the spare tire hanging off the back and extra lights along the roof perfectly fit the Land Rover's boxy, off-road aesthetic. It's ready for an adventure.