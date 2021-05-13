Hyundai already revealed the Ioniq 5 back in February, but the company is now gearing up to introduce the all-electric crossover to the US market. That’ll happen on May 24, but the reveal announcement provides more than a tune-in time for the big show. It also says that the EV will offer up to 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range when it arrives stateside.

Details about which powertrain configuration will offer that range aren’t known, but the range falls in line with what the Ioniq 5 has been rated elsewhere. On Europe’s forgiving WLTP test regimen, Hyundai says the crossover can offer up to 300 miles of range as well. That’s impressive when considering the WLTP is much more forgiving than the US EPA, though it’s unclear if Hyundai is citing official numbers. The US-spec model will have a larger battery than what’s available elsewhere, which will help, offering a 77.4-kilowatt-hour one over the 72.5-kWh pack offered elsewhere.

This range is likely only available in the rear-wheel-drive model, which is the configuration that offers the most range. The Ioniq 5 with RWD and the bigger battery produces 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, propelling the crossover to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 7.4 seconds. The quickest of the bunch is likely to be the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model with the bigger battery, which Hyundai introduced as offering 302 hp (225 kW) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm). It can reach 62 mph in 5.2 seconds.

The bigger battery won’t be the only difference between the US variant and its other counterparts, as the North American version will have a smaller frunk. The crossover will offer 800-volt charging capabilities when using a 350-kW charger, which can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. It’ll also be capable of charging electrical equipment through its built-in Vehicle-to-Load function, supplying up to 3.6 kW of power. We’ll learn more about it soon enough as the company introduces the Ioniq 5 on May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET.