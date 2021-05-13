Traxxas is back with an amazing new toy. The Texas-based radio control model manufacturer has just unveiled its interpretation of the new Ford Bronco, and the video above shows its capabilities. Every time a new Traxxas toy shows up, we expect it to be absolutely awesome, but this time around the new product is even beyond our expectations.

Needless to say, the scale model is an exact replica of the original model and is even approved by Ford itself. The model is built on Traxxas’ TRX4 off-road platform which also underpins a Land Rover Defender model. This means the 1/10 Bronco comes with remote-locking front and rear differentials, as well as high/low range transmission for “unmatched driving versatility.”

Of course, that’s not all. There’s a 5000-mAh iD LiPo battery pack underneath the body providing enough juice for up to two hours of run time. The entire drivetrain and the battery are smartly integrated into the chassis to ensure a 52-degree approach angle and a 49-degree departure angle for proper off-roading.

And the best part is there’s a wide range of accessories available for the new scaled Bronco. Probably the most impressive thing on the list is the remotely controlled winch which is more than just a nice visual upgrade for your RC Bronco. It performs as realistically as it looks with a heavy-duty metal hook and a high-torque motor for a maximum towing capacity of 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms).

Last but not least, Traxxas also offers a separate Bronco body for your little off-roader in case you damage the original one beyond repair. It comes with all the exterior features of the original Bronco, including a grille, side mirrors, door handles, and fender flares, and costs $144.99. For the full Bronco RC model, you’ll have to pay at least $549.95.