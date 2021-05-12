Last year, the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed by COVID-19 until August 23. When cars finally took to the Brickyard for the historic event, a red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray led the pack as the official pace car. Now, the 105th Indy 500 will soon be upon us, and for the second year in a row, there's a C8 leading the field. Only this time, the roof is optional.

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible is unveiled as the official pace car for the 2021 race, scheduled to take place during its traditional Memorial Day weekend timeframe on Sunday, May 30. The Arctic White 'Vette wears yellow and black trim for the model's 18th appearance as an Indy pace car, with all those appearances coming since 1978. It's also the first convertible Corvette to lead the field since 2008, and it's the 32nd time a Chevy has paced the race.

"The Chevrolet team is privileged every time we’re invited to pace the Indianapolis 500," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet marketing. "We are confident the track-capable Corvette Stingray Convertible will catch every race fan’s eye as it leads the pack toward the Yard of Bricks. From the color scheme, to the special race weekend decals and how the safety lighting is skillfully integrated into the nacelles of the hard-top convertible Corvette’s revolutionary appearance, we’re putting Chevrolet’s best on display for the fans."

The Bow Tie's presence at Indy isn't by coincidence. The automaker holds an exclusive contract with the track to provide pace cars and other vehicles for the annual event. 2021 will be the fifth straight year for the Corvette, with the Camaro leading the field in 2016. A Camaro Z28 also served as the pace car in 2014, with Camaros replacing Corvettes for three years straight from 2009 through 2011. The last non-Chevrolet vehicle to pace the field was the Oldsmobile Aurora in 2000, and the last non-GM product was in 1996 with the Dodge Viper GTS.

With the new Corvette Z06 expected to debut this summer, it's a fairly safe bet that it will continue the 'Vette streak at Indy for next year's race.