Jeep has been using the challenging trails in Moab, Utah, for years as a location to highlight its vehicles abilities, and Ford went there in 2020 to prove the Bronco and Bronco Sport's ruggedness. Now, it is GMC's turn by testing the Hummer EV against the tough landscape.
The Hummer EV packs lots of tech to help the electric pickup drive off-road. For example, the Terrain Mode offers two levels of braking: a normal setting and one that allows one-pedal driving with the accelerator for easier crawling.
"One-Pedal Driving offers a great feeling of control by optimizing the regenerative braking, friction braking and drive motor torque all through the accelerator pedal," said Aaron Pfau, GMC Hummer EV lead development engineer.
For especially large obstacles, the Hummer EV offers Extract Mode that lifts the suspension by 5.8 inches (147 millimeters) in comparison to the standard setting. The table below shows the difference between the various modes.
Hummer EV Suspension Specs
|Standard Setting
|Terrain Mode
|Extract Mode
|Max Ground Clearance
|10.1 in / 257 mm
|11.9 in / 302 mm
|15.9 in / 404 mm
|Water Fording Depth
|26 in / 660 mm
|28 in / 711 mm
|32 in / 813 mm
|Max Approach Angle
|41.5 degrees
|44.3 degrees
|49.7 degrees
|Max Departure Angle
|31.6 degrees
|33.7 degrees
|38.4 degrees
|Breakover Angle
|22.3 degrees
|25.4 degrees
|32.2 degrees
The Hummer EV Edition 1 will go on sale for $112,595 this fall. All of those models will come with a white exterior and Lunar Horizon gray interior. They'll come fully loaded with features including the Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system and an Extreme Off-Road Package that includes underbody armor, rock sliders, and those 35-inch tires.
Source: GMC
