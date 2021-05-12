The C8 Corvette Z06 was recently spied doing test runs at the Milford Proving Grounds, giving us a good soundcheck for the new hot rod. A mathematician named Kyle Marsh realized that simple calculus could approximate how fast the vehicle could catapult itself to 60 miles per hour, using the same footage.

After crunching the numbers, Marsh clocked the C8 Z06’s sprint to 60 mph at roughly 2.5 seconds. Take it with a grain of salt, but you’re probably wondering how he got to the final number – don’t panic, we’ll try and keep it simple, and there won't be a test after the lecture.

As the footage provides a clear landmark where the car starts to accelerate, Marsh was able to create a formula to calculate the velocity of the car. While it sounds relatively simple on the surface, there are many outside factors that could influence the results. To name a few, the car wasn’t starting at exactly the same point for every run, and the sound waves – used to calculate the shift points – would be delayed from the distance of the cameraman to the car.

We’d wager that the noise confirms rumors that the Z06 model will use a road-friendly variant of the 5.5-liter V8 from the C8.R race car. While it’s hard to be certain, the footage shows the vehicle using all of first gear to reach 60 mph. A longer first gear isn’t unheard of for Corvette models, but it’s definitely a worthy talking point.

While very speculative, the sub-three-second figure would put the Z06 in the same airspace as vehicles like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Rimac Concept_one, and Ford GT. Let’s wait and see the official numbers from Chevrolet, but it’s clear that things are looking good.