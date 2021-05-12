Richard Mille makes ultra-high-end watches that can retail for six- and even seven-figure prices, and the company's latest project is a partnership with McLaren on a timepiece for the wealthy folks buying the Speedtail. The RM 40-01 Speedtail timepiece is limited to just 106 units, which is the same number of Speedtails that McLaren is building.

Richard Mille's watches share an overall design the exposes the inner workings of the timepiece and incorporating them into the visual look. The RM 40-01 is no different. The teardrop shape is inspired by the exterior look of the Speedtail. The pusher on the side takes visual cues from the air outlets behind the front wheels of the machine.

The case contains 69 individual parts. This includes titanium for the bezel and carbon fiber for the caseband. The company gives the pieces a variety of finishes, including mirror polished and satin effects. The crystal over the face took 18 months to perfect because of the triple contour design that tapers inward.

The RM40-01 uses Richard Mille's tourbillon movement, which means the escapement and balance wheel components are in a rotating cage. This is the company's first application of it to have a power reserve indicator. The gauge is visible at the 9 o'clock position and has red, orange, and green sections to tell the wearer whether the watch needs winding. A date window is at 12 o'clock.

The timepiece comes with an asymmetrical rubber strap from the Swiss brand Biwi SA. It uses an over-molded production process and includes a McLaren orange accent that follows the stripe at the 6 o'clock position on the watch face.