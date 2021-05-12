London, 12th May 2021: Motorsport Network has strengthened its commitment to its direct-to-consumer offering by recruiting seasoned industry professional Simon Danker to lead the next growth steps of its OTT platform Motorsport.tv.

As CEO of Motorsport.tv, Simon will build upon his experience managing streaming services and driving commercial and audience growth. Simon spent several years working with the NFL and Overtier to roll out the commercial growth strategy for NFL Game Pass. Prior to this, Simon was Head of Eurosport Player in the UK and Germany for Discovery, relaunching the subscription service and bringing brands such as MotoGP, Cycling Grand Tours, and Bundesliga to passionate fanbases. Simon also founded an advisory business to support major sports leagues and broadcasters with their OTT roll-out.

During his time at BBC Studios, Simon was integral to the launch of the BBC’s global partnerships with Netflix, Apple, and YouTube, overseeing transformative growth. Simon was also responsible for the BBC Studios direct-to-consumer business, leading across commercial, product, marketing, and editorial.

Simon has a proven skillset in growth strategies for media and sports businesses. Through developing a clear audience proposition, subscriber acquisition, and partnership negotiations, Simon has consistently delivered a significant profit and customer growth.

The role at Motorsport Network will see Simon lead the Motorsport.tv team driving the overall objectives of the OTT business across the audience and subscriber growth, developing relationships with new and existing commercial partners and series, and growing and retaining an audience. He will be responsible for expanding the Motorsport.tv offering by adding rights and optimizing the audience offering to deliver new subscribers.

He will also oversee the world’s first live rolling motorsport news channel, Motorsport.tv Live, which launched in April this year.

James Allen, President Motorsport Network, said: “We are very proud to have attracted a professional of Simon’s caliber to lead the Motorsport.tv business in the next stage of its growth. Simon’s profile, experience, and personality are exactly what we were looking for in this extremely important recruitment. The broadcast media space is entering a time of unprecedented disruption and there are incredible opportunities in the years ahead, particularly in the motorsports arena where we operate. Simon will make sure we maximize those opportunities.”

Simon Danker, CEO of Motorsport.tv, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the talented team at Motorsport Network at what promises to be a truly exciting time for the business. With the Motorsport Network’s content reaching over 56 million passionate motorsports fans every month, Motorsport.tv now provides a home for those fans wanting their daily motorsport news, live racing series, or the growing choice of on-demand content, with much more to come.

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

