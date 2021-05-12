The Alpine A110 Legende GT returns in 2021 for a limited run of 300 units for Europe. The latest version is more powerful than the last one by adopting the 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the A110S that makes 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters). Prices start at €71,600 ($86,782 at current exchange rates) in France.

The Legende GT is available in two color schemes. There's a Mercury Silver exterior with a black leather cabin, including grey stitching. The other choice is an Abyss Blue body and Amber Brown leather upholstery for the interior. Both come with translucent LED taillights.

Regardless of the exterior color, there are 18-inch multi-spoke wheels with a diamond-cut finish. Behind them, there are gold brake calipers.

The latest Legende GT has six-way adjustable Sabelt Comfort seats. The cabin also features a Dinamica faux-suede headliner. There are carbon fiber accents with a copper weave on the center console, visors, and air vents. A plaque below the center console shows the production number out of the 300 units. The special model comes standard with front and rear parking sensors, a backup camera, and a Focal stereo.

Like the A110S, the new Legende GT reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph (249 kph). The only gearbox option is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Rumors are still swirling about the future of the A110 and the Alpine brand as a whole. Renault CEO Luca de Meo says he would like to transform Alpine into a "mini Ferrari." He even suggests an EV is possible from the brand.

However, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's cost-cutting plan includes reconverting the Dieppe factory when the A110 reaches the end of its lifetime. This makes a second generation of the model seem unlikely.