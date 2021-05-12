Genesis announced its much-awaited European entry last week with the G80, GV80 due to be joined by the smaller G70 and GV70, but there's one more luxury car heading to the Old Continent. Meet the G70 Shooting Brake, a stylish wagon ready to take on the more established players in the segment such as Mercedes C-Class Estate, BMW 3 Series Touring, and the Audi A4 Avant.

Interestingly, it has the exact same size as the sedan it's based upon. The long-roof G70 stretches at 4,685 millimeters (184.4 inches) long, 1,850 mm (72.8 in) wide, and 1,400 mm (55.1 in) tall, with an identical 2,835 mm (111.6 in) wheelbase. Even though the footprint has remained intact, the reshaped body has allowed the engineers to boost cargo capacity by 40 percent over the standard model. To aid practicality, Genesis is installing a 40:20:40 split-folding rear bench.

The G70 Shooting Brake is based on the facelifted sedan unveiled in South Korea back in September 2020 and it largely echoes the design of its three-box cousin. The corporate Two Lines signature has been carried over and is slightly more prominent on the wagon version as the split taillights extend onto the tailgate.

It's quite the looker and will undoubtedly serve as an interesting alternative to the traditional German trio. Technical specifications will be released in due course, although we're expecting everything to be carried over from its sedan counterpart. The car featured here has the 2.0T and AWD badges and it will be interesting to see whether the Shooting Brake will also be available with RWD and the bigger 3.3-liter V6.

As a refresher, Genesis is coming to Europe this summer, initially in Germany, Switzerland, and the UK before heading to other markets. The G80 sedan and GV80 SUV will be offered at launch, with the G70 and GV70 models to follow shortly. The recently unveiled Electrified G80 is also heading to Euro land, along with two additional electric vehicles coming within a year.

The names of those two EVs haven't been revealed, but we do know one of them is a dedicated electric vehicle, so it's likely a crossover related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 underpinned by the E-GMP platform. The other could be the GV70 EV since it appears in a Hyundai Motor Group product roadmap part of a presentation sent to investors where it's listed as coming in 2022.