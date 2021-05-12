It's no secret that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is one pricey machine, especially the $112,595 Edition 1 models that are bound to arrive at customer garages soon. But if that amount of money isn't too much for you, you'd be happy to know that GMC is offering up to nearly 200 accessories for the electric pickup truck to further maximize customization.

If you're wondering what one of those accessories looks like on the Hummer EV pickup, our spy photographers have spotted one prototype fitted with cross rails near GM's Milford proving grounds.

Gallery: Hummer EV Spied Testing Accessories

5 Photos

As you can see, the cross rails aren't limited to the roof but on the bed as well. With four cross rails fitted onto the pickup, you can only imagine the bevy of things that this silent monster can carry, considering the announced 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 newton-meters) wheel torque – equivalent to around 1,000 lb-ft (1,356 Nm) at the motor shaft or the same amount of pulling power of a heavy-duty pickup truck.

Another thing you'll notice in the spy shots is the usage of the Hummer EV's four-wheel steering as it makes the left-hand turn. However, this isn't a secret anymore, along with the CrabWalk feature that we've seen being tested on public roads before.

Of course, the prototype spotted is still lacking some production parts like the wheel fenders, while some parts are weirdly concealed despite the truck being fully revealed since last year.

Then again, it's only a matter of time before owners receive their 2022 GMC Hummer EV. The reborn nameplate is expected to start deliveries by Fall 2021, which is only a few months away as of this writing. Whether those months are going to be long is entirely up to you.