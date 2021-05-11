Volkswagen introduced the second-generation Tiguan in 2017, quickly becoming the brand’s best-selling model in America. Crossover competition has only gotten tougher since then, so VW is giving the model its mid-cycle makeover for the 2022 model year. This includes updating the exterior styling while revising the model’s interior features and amenities in a segment where tech is a king-sized differentiator.

The 2022 facelift sees the Tiguan receive a revised front-end design. That includes a new front bumper sitting below a new grille that incorporates the brand’s illuminated light line flanking the VW badge. Things are subtler at the rear, where the crossover now wears its Tiguan lettering centered in the hatch below the VW logo. The 2022 Tiguan’s top two trims receive R-Line design elements that include unique side sills and bumpers

LED headlights and daytime running lights are standard equipment. Every trim receives new wheel options, which range from 17 to 20 inches in size. Customers will have the choice of eight exterior colors that include Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic – both new for 2022.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find changes inside, though VW does rejigger the technology offerings. VW’s 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is now standard, with the 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro offered as an available option. Standard is VW’s MIB3 infotainment software on every trim but the entry-level one, which includes wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices. Also standard are heated front seats. Upgrade options include a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats.

Also available on all trims except the base is VW’s Climatronic Touch climate controls, which pair with the power liftgate. R-Line models receive a leather-wrapped steering wheel. VW makes its IQ.Drive suite of safety feature standard on every trim but the base one, which gives the Tiguan forward collision warning and emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and more. The base Tiguan isn’t left completely in the dark, offering rear traffic alert, forward collision warning, and more.

The powertrain is unchanged, with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder TSI engine powering the 2022 model. It produces the same 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque, which routes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive is optional across the board. The 2022 VW Tiguan is expected to go on sale in the US in the third quarter of 2021.