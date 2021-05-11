There is more that goes into a proper drag racer than sheer gobs of power. Safety is also a huge and important concern, with track officials often enforcing the rules with a strict, no-nonsense hand. It's those rules that led to the world's fastest Chevy Corvette C8 being booted from LS Fest as the tuned coupe was just a bit too fast for its own good.

The Corvette, aptly named Phoenix after going through a significant rebuild and strengthening, is capable of handling up to 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts). It laid down a record-setting 9.41-second quarter-mile run at 144.94 miles per hour (233.5 kilometers per hour) earlier this year. The car's latest outing didn't break those numbers, but it did break the track's rules. The car, which is street legal, posted a sub-10-second quarter-mile time, and that was a no-no.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

LS Fest used NHRA safety and speed regulations, which means sub-10-second cars need a bevy of safety features designed to keep the driver and bystanders safe – think roll cage, fuel cell, emergency shut-off, etc. The Corvette ran a 9.71-second time at 144.83 mph (233.08 kph) (at the 9:50 mark in the video), which had track officials telling Emelia Hartford and her team to scram, as they were none too pleased with her Corvette's performance and its lack of safety features.

The tuned Corvette could only complete just one run before being booted, but it wasn't all bad news. Even though the team had de-tuned the car in hopes of staying above the 10-second limit, it still laid down impressive performance numbers that have Hartford and her team hoping to get the car in the 8.0-second range in the future. Cranking the power back up should certainly help. “We arrived with running cars, and we are leaving with running cars," Hartford said near the end of the video, and that's always a huge win in itself for any racer.