Besides cars, looking at real estate on Zillow is one of my favorite hobbies. I'm not in the market for a new home, but I like finding properties that are perfect for the life I hope to have in 5-10 years. This house for sale in Wesley Chapel, Florida is a perfect example and I'll tell you why.

For one thing, there's literally twice as much square footage in the garage than the house. The house is a manufactured home with a little over 1,000 square feet and the big detached garage has a full 2,000 square feet of space. For me that's the golden ratio of house to car storage.

Manufactured homes aren't usually the nicest of domiciles, though the pics show this one has at least been well kept. They can be easily moved, though, so I could buy a newer, better one for the property or build something new from the ground up. My DINK-household doesn't need a lot of room, so having a small footprint for the home works just fine.

The garage is the real gem here. Not only does it have expansive floor space for at least six cars, it also has extra tall garage doors on both sides to accommodate a big RV. There's also two 50-amp circuits and a black water sewage drain for the RV!

Everything I want will fit, from the collection of low-mileage cars from the '90s I hope to acquire (1st- and 2nd-gen Ford Lightnings, a Mercedes-Benz 500E, early '90s Dodge Viper, and supercharged Toyota Previa, to name a few) to a motorhome for when the Florida heat is too much and we have to get away.

But wait, there's more! The property also has a rock-rimmed pool with a water feature and lush vegetation. It's entirely enclosed by screens to protect us meat puppets from Florida's insect-a-thon. The rest of the lot is a tropical garden with a literal Tiki hut and lots of outdoor entertaining space.

The kicker: it's only $450,000. I know, that's not cheap, but it's not expensive either for a property that can safely store half a dozen cars without a mansion attached.

What's a perfect house for your future car collection look like? Let us know in the comments.