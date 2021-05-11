UPDATE: Ford confirms these numbers are accurate to Motor1.com. "Bronco brand customers demand the highest-levels of off-road capability and performance. With off-road competition-proven EcoBoost engines and class-exclusive transmission offerings, our all-new Bronco two-door and four-door models deliver the best four-cylinder horsepower and torque, and the best available six-cylinder gasoline horsepower and torque in its class," the company said in a statement.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will get as good as 21 miles per gallon combined fuel economy, according to Bronco Nation. The publication allegedly has "an advanced copy" of the much-anticipated SUV's fuel efficiency numbers for all powertrains and configurations. It's worth noting that Bronco Nation is closely linked with Ford, which lends credence to these numbers.

2021 Ford Bronco Fuel Economy

Model City Highway Combined 2.3L Auto General (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks) 20 mpg 22 mpg 21 mpg 2.3L Auto Black Diamond (non-Sasquatch) 18 mpg 18 mpg 18 mpg 2.3L Auto Sasquatch 18 mpg 18 mpg 18 mpg 2.3L Auto Badlands 18 mpg 17 mpg 17 mpg 2.3L Manual General (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks) 20 mpg 22 mpg 21 mpg 2.3L Manual Black Diamond 17 mpg 19 mpg 18 mpg 2.3L Manual Badlands 16 mpg 18 mpg 17 mpg 2.7L Auto General (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, non-Sasquatch Badlands) 18 mpg 20 mpg 19 mpg 2.7L Auto Sasquatch (every trim w/ Sasquatch package) 17 mpg 17 mpg 17 mpg 2.7L Auto Badlands (non-Sasquatch) 17 mpg 18 mpg 17 mpg

As you would expect, the smaller 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder returns better mileage than the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6. However, the difference is very small, particularly when looking at models with the off-road-oriented Sasquatch package. The four-pot model with this option gets 18 mpg across the board, versus 17 mpg in all three categories with the six-cylinder.

Ford already announced plans to offer the Sasquatch package with the 2.3-liter engine and seven-speed manual, rather than the original plan of making the option only for automatics. Demand was high enough to make the change. It seems this combo is coming later, though, because there's no mention of it on this fuel economy chart.

As a refresher, the Sasquatch pack includes 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana electronic locking differentials for both axles, Bilstein shocks, and a 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

Deliveries of the Bronco start this summer. However, supplies might be tight because Ford has to idle the assembly plant for two weeks in May because of the international chip shortage.