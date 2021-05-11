Large performance cars often put more of an emphasis on luxury than power, but that doesn’t mean they’re slow. The market is filled with potent grand tourers and sedans that offer supercar-levels of power. The latest Track Day YouTube video proves their performance prowess in a series of drag races that pits the BMW M8 Competition Convertible against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the BMW M6 Competition, and a tuned BMW M240i just for fun.

The M8 is the M6’s spiritual successor, and it outperforms it at every turn. Both pack a 4.4-liter V8, though the M8 is more powerful with 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) on tap that goes to all four wheels compared to the M6’s 600 hp (447 kW) that powers just the rear. All three races, two rolling starts and one from a dig, have the M8 sweeping the M6. However, the more exciting race is between the M8 and the Taycan Turbo S.

The Porsche is about 600 pounds heavier than the M8, but it’s also more powerful that the BMW. The electric powertrain produces 750 hp (558 kW) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 Newton-meters) of torque, though, like the BMW, it has all-wheel-drive, too. The Porsche wins all three races in a Stig-like silence. The Porsche is able to overcome its weight disadvantage thanks to its more powerful powertrain and the instant torque it can deliver.

The final race is a massive mismatch at first glance, pitting a tuned M240i against the big BMW GT. However, the M240i packs an impressive amount of power – 650 hp (484 kW) to the rear wheels, though that's delivered through a manual gearbox. The M240i wins the first two rolling races, but it’s blown out of the water by the M8 from the dig, the bigger BMW leaving the bite-sized coupe in the dust thanks to its AWD system and automatic gearbox.