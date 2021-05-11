We have been hearing about the Ford Bronco's massive lineup of accessories available from dealers since before the SUV even debuted. After getting glimpses at a few of them and seeing pricing for the items, Ford has finally launched its website showing images and pricing for all of the items that you can add to the revived Bronco.

The currently available accessories largely have a focus on aesthetic upgrades, some of which have a functional purpose, too. If you're planning on taking your Bronco off-road, then there is equipment like rock rails, protective pieces for the corners of the body, and a variety of fender flares, including a steel version.

If you plan to take your Bronco camping, there are several options. There are two rooftop tents available. If you'd rather stay on the ground, then another choice converts the rear of the SUV into a place to spend the night. If you just want to rest in the shade, a roof-mounted awning is another alternative.

Folks who are just looking to take their Bronco on an adventure for the day can equip the roof with all sorts of mounts and racks. They include various carriers for sports equipment, including fishing rods. For a more all-purpose solution, baskets can handle whatever you can fit in them.

Don't forget your pup, though. The accessory range harnesses for various sizes of dogs to keep them secure.

Unfortunately, the international chip shortage means that supplies of the Bronco are going to be limited at launch. The first deliveries begin this summer, but Ford is idling production for two weeks at that plant that builds the SUV because of the lack of the necessary components for assembling the vehicle.

There's good news about the Bronco, too, because the official powertrain specs show both engines making more than the numbers in the original announcement.