With the demise of the Giulietta, Alfa Romeo’s lineup has been reduced to just two products. The Giulia and Stelvio are decent machines, that’s for sure, but they cover just a very small part of the global automotive market. The Tonale small crossover should help the automaker grow its business, and it should be followed by an even smaller crossover. Is there room for a modern-day two-door sports car?

Unfortunately, at this point, the answer seems to be no. There were rumors about a two-door car based on the Giulia but it seems that these plans have been abandoned. It’s a little disappointing to see no GT car from Alfa Romeo and there’s virtually no hope that this would change in the near future. But wait, we might have a solution.

Designer Samir Sadikhov contacted us to share his virtual drawing of a new two-door model from Alfa, and we have to admit it looks absolutely fantastic. The same designer who helped Rezvani make the Tank has a beautiful and distinctive imaginary vehicle inspired by Zagato's TZ series. We have no proposed tech details but this long hood begs for a fine naturally-aspirated V8.

“I wanted to design a very sculptural, simplistic pure Italian car, with pronounced soft shoulders, smooth surfacing, and proper stance. It was important to retain Alfa Romeo's classic design DNA without adding too many unnecessary details. A car that would fit into a modern Mille Miglia tour or a nice Gran Turismo tour from Milan to Cote d'Azur,” Sadikhov explains.

It’s difficult not to like it as the attention to detail seems fantastic. Our favorite design detail has to be the pair of round taillights at the back which are in huge contrast with the somewhat “sleepy” headlights. Your thoughts?