One of Kia’s most important global models is about to enter its next generation in just a few weeks from now if we are to believe a recent report. Sources from South Korea claim the Sportage will debut before the end of June, and we have new spy photos that show work on the crossover continues at full steam.

These new shots were taken around the Nurburgring and actually, this is the very same prototype we spied lapping the track last week. The intense track tests were probably followed by more relaxed driving in the suburban area to simulate different kinds of exploitation.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage new spy photos

14 Photos

Obviously, this is still a heavily camouflaged prototype at least when it comes to the amount of camo foil. Thankfully, there are no fake body panels and the trial car is obviously wearing its production headlights and taillights. Almost everything seems to be ready for production on the surface, though we are sure there’s still work to be done underneath the skin.

In terms of design, the new Sportage will be a major departure from the outgoing model. It will be slightly bigger in almost every dimension, which should result in a roomier cabin and a larger cargo area. Visually, the Sportage should be different from the closely related Hyundai Tucson.

Under the quirky styling, however, the new Sportage will share many of its components with the current Tucson. As a global model, the crossover will be offered with several different powertrains, including traditional gas and diesel engines, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

We hope to learn more in the coming weeks and we are prepared to share with you every little piece of news we get about the new Sportage. Hopefully, everything will be revealed in about a month from now, so stay tuned.