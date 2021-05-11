We are pretty excited that a premium manufacturer is planning its first wagon model. Genesis may not have long roof traditions like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, but the South Korean company wants to prove the high-end market that wagons are still cool. We can’t agree more and we decided to share an unofficial rendering previewing the upcoming G70 Shooting Brake to celebrate the occasion.

Genesis teased the practical G70 last week and our friends at Kolesa.ru were quick to uncover what’s hiding underneath the camouflaged prototype. Also, we’ve seen the posh wagon testing on public roads and around the Nurburgring, and it’s not that difficult to imagine what it could look like. Combining all the available information, our Russian colleagues built these two virtual drawings.

Gallery: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake renderings

Just like the refreshed sedan, the G70 Shooting Brake will have a split-headlight setup and a massive, mesh-type grille. Large openings in the front bumper create the visual effect of a wide and aggressive fascia but this is something to be expected from the Genesis brand.

The similarities between the sedan and wagon will continue at the back, though, unlike the sedan that keeps its taillights off the trunk lid, the G70 wagon shows the lighting elements extending onto the hatch. A black plastic diffuser inserts a dose of sportiness at the back and there’s also an integrated dual exhaust pipe in the right corner. Whether that’s the final arrangement of the bumper, it’s difficult to say, though the teaser image suggested something similar.

Don't shoot the messenger but we need to report on the bad news here. As far as we know, the G70 Shooting Brake will most likely be exclusive to the European market as wagons are a dying breed in the United States. There’s still a small change that Genesis could change its mind, though we don’t put our money on that.

Gallery: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Teasers