Classic military Jeep samples – yes, those tough all-steel machines that survived the war – aren't hard to find these days. However, I'll wager you won't be able to find something as small and cute as the one up for auction at RM Sotheby's right now.

Meet the cutest military vehicle around, a US Army Jeep children's car, working and complete with authentic accessories. This example was made by East Coast Mini Classics of Sanford, Maine, and it's for sale right now but only if you act fast.

Gallery: Honda-Powered Mini Jeep Up For Auction

13 Photos

Styled after the 1941-1945 Military MB/GPW, this cutesy children's car features an all-steel welded body on a formed and welded tube frame. It has padded bench seats and comes with authentic military surplus accessories such as a jerry can, canteens, and storage pouches.

More importantly, this is a running example, powered by a 13-hp Honda engine with electric start and hydrostatic drive with reverse. Top speed isn't listed but we figured 13 horses won't be too fast, will it?

Other mechanical bits include dual hydraulic disc brakes with an emergency park brake, a rack-and-pinion steering, all-wheel suspension, and a full-floating rear axle with an aluminum differential. It also comes with a stainless steel exhaust that pokes out on the side, as well as a heavy-duty oil cooling system.

The miniature Jeep also comes with off-roading equipment like a functional Warn winch, optional spare tire, and one-inch trailer hitch receiver. More importantly, it has a complete lighting system and a 20-amp alternator, as well as a newly installed deep cycle maintenance-free battery.

If you're interested to get this cool toy for your little one, you need to act fast as bidding ends in over two days as of this writing. The current bid is at $11,000 and it looks like the seller is asking for $500 more.