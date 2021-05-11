When the Lamborghini Huracan Evo came out at the beginning of 2019, those in the market for an entry-level Lambo faced a tough decision. Should these one-percenters go for the mid-cycle facelifted Huracan? Or should they go for the more hardcore but slightly older Huracan Performante?

Such tough choice was Brooks' dilemma, otherwise known for his YouTube channel DragTimes, but he went for the Evo. To see if he'd regret the decision, he faced a Performante in a drag race, which you can watch on the embedded video above.

Gallery: 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO

18 Photos

Just in case you're unaware, the new Huracan Evo debuted with the Performante's engine behind the seats. That means it has the same naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that pushes 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels.

It's also lightweight, tipping the scales at a low 1,422 kilograms (3,135 pounds, dry), allowing the baby Lamborghini to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than the pre-facelift model.

But the Huracan Performante is even lighter, only weighing 3,047 lbs (1,382 kg). That fact didn't hurt the Huracan Evo's chances, though, as you would have watched in the drag race above. It was a close fight, but the Evo has clearly won against the Performante at the drag strip.

However, there's one thing needed to point out. The Performante seems to have bogged down at the starting line. The tires on each model could have also affected the results.

Whatever the case was, two out of three wins (with one win for the Performante resulting from a jump at the line) were a bit conclusive, considering that these cars came stock. More importantly, both of these cars are better compared at a track rather than a drag strip.

What do you think? Let us know your comments in the section below.