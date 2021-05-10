Ford is transforming the exterior of its world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, into a 64,000 square-foot projection screen, according to the Detroit Free Press. The company isn't yet saying what the purpose is for the gargantuan display. Although, we have a theory.

Ford just announced a massive debut for the F-150 Lightning on May 19 to take place at the world headquarters, including smaller events taking place at Times Square in New York City and on Las Vegas Boulevard. The company will also stream the event on over 30 websites.

Given the huge size of the event at the headquarters, putting a giant screen on the outside of the building could be an eye-catching way to punctuate the debut.

Ford is presenting the F-150 Lightning as a game-changing vehicle for the brand. "Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game… Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning," said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. "America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates."

Ford will build the electric F-150 in Michigan at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center starting in the first half of 2022. The site will get a $700 million investment to build the EV. It will create 300 new jobs there.

Based on spy shots, the F-150 Lightning has all-wheel drive from an electric motor on each axle, and the batteries are underneath the vehicle. It adopts an independent rear suspension. Rumors indicate the model would have a range of at least 300 miles and possibly even 400 miles for a version with a higher-capacity battery.