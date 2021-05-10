Over the years, Toyota has offered several off-road-oriented models, taking the brand's mainstream reputation off the main roads. Today, the company offers the Toyota Tacoma and the Toyota 4Runner TRD, but just a few years ago, it also offered the FJ Cruiser. A new The Fast Lane Car YouTube video pits the three dirt devils against each other in a series of drag races to see which is the quickest.

The first race pits the older FJ against the 2021 4Runner. They're quite similar on paper, both packing a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6, both of which are paired to a five-speed automatic gearbox. The 4Runner makes more power, pumping out 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) to the FJ's 260 hp (193). However, the extra power isn't enough to secure a win, with the FJ crossing the finish line by half a car length.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota 4Runner

11 Photos

The next race has the Tacoma lining up against the FJ, though the results are the same. The FJ beats the Tacoma by a car length even though the Tacoma sports the brand's new 3.5-liter V6 and six-speed automatic. The Tacoma did have some wheel spin at the start, though. The engine produces 278 hp (207 kW), but that's not enough to overcome the FJ. The final race between the Tacoma and 4Runner has the SUV outperforming the pickup, the SUV winning by its front clip.

Interestingly, the Tacoma is the quickest of the three to 60 miles per hour, completing it in 10.08 seconds – the race track is about a mile above sea level. The 4Runner is the slowest at 10.3 seconds, with the FJ splitting the difference with a 10.22-second zero-to-60 time. The race doesn't prove much beyond what we already knew – these are designed for going off-road, not the race track.