Spy shots last week showed Kia preparing the Proceed shooting brake for its mid-cycle refresh, and this week we discover that the Ceed wagon and hatchback are also getting makeovers. The new batch of photos shows both body styles, though thick cladding cleverly covers the front and rear fascias, which is where most of the styling changes hide. We expect the Ceed wagon and hatch to receive the same design updates as the Proceed.

That means the new Ceed will wear redesigned front and rear bumpers, new lighting elements, and a new grille, which should mimic the look of the updated Proceed. The spy shots reveal the deep, more stylized front grille and the updated headlight and taillight designs; however, the thick cladding conceals the bumpers’ new look. The model is also expected to receive the brand’s new logo, which is already visible on the wheel caps.

The Proceed’s hybrid powertrain is expected to show up in the new Ceed wagon and hatchback as well, following the updated 2021 Hyundai i30 that also added a mild-hybrid setup. That means we could see the Ceed wagon and hatchback receive the i30’s 1.5-liter four-cylinder paired with some mild-hybrid assistance to make 158 horsepower (117 kilowatts) and 187 pound-feet (253 Newton-meters) of torque. Kia will likely offer non-hybrid and diesel powertrains, as well, depending on the market.

The updated Ceed could get some interior tweaks, but there shouldn’t be any significant changes – this is just a mid-cycle update after all. The new Ceed wagon and hatchback are expected to make their debut in the second half of 2021 before going on sale for the 2022 model year. The model is unlikely to reach US shores as Kia already offers the similarly sized Kia Forte, which is known in South Korea as the Kia K3.