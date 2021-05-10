The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur has some new features to make the luxurious sedan even more opulent. The company expands the model's standard equipment, too.

On the outside, Cambrian Grey is a newly available paint shade that expands the standard palette to 63 choices. Bentley now offers the interior with open-pore wood veneer trim in the colors Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut, and Tamo Ash. They receive just a 0.1-millimeter thick coat of matte lacquer, rather than 0.5 millimeters for the existing High Gloss finish. The result is that the open-pore wood retains the lumber's original texture that occupants can feel.

Bentley makes the previously optional City Specification a standard feature on the 2022 Flying Spur. This gives the vehicle traffic sign recognition, hands-free trunk opening, reverse traffic warning, top-view camera, welcome lighting, and automatic dimming mirrors.

Inside, the onboard air ionizer is also now a standard feature. It emits negatively charged particles from the HVAC system to enhance air purity by creating a static charge around pollutants, like dust and allergens, and make them stick to nearby surfaces.

Bentley also worked with the company ESI Group to create digital mock-ups of the Flying Spur's interior in order to improve noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). They were able to conduct virtual acoustic tests to figure out where airborne sounds and tire noise were filtering into the vehicle

The Flying Spur continues to be available with two engine options. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 makes 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque while running through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. The smaller powerplant also lets the sedan shed 221 pounds (100 kilograms) to make it feel a bit more nimble behind the wheel.