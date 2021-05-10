Mercedes teased the next-generation Citan commercial vehicle and its all-electric eCitan counterpart earlier this year and now it's giving us a sneak preview of its passenger-oriented sibling. Bound to inaugurate the T-Class lineup, the small van will come with a choice of combustion engines joined by a purely electric EQT shown here as a concept.

It's a stylish compact van with a glitzy grille featuring numerous illuminated three-pointed stars, sharp headlights, and a light-up grille frame we are not expecting to see on the production model. The same goes for the 21-inch alloy wheels and quite possibly those nifty electronic pop-out door handles for both the front and sliding rear doors.

Gallery: Mercedes Concept EQT

56 Photos

As with the other EQ models, the zero-emissions van adopts a full-width LED light bar at the back where the generously sized tailgate makes it easy to maneuver cargo. Much like the entire greenhouse, the rear window is quite large and improves visibility. Speaking of glass surfaces, a massive panoramic sunroof should make the cabin feel airy.

Able to accommodate up to seven people, the Mercedes EQT is 4945 millimeters (195 inches) long, 1863 mm (73 in) wide, and 1826 mm (72 in) tall. The leather-wrapped cabin with the MBUX infotainment embedded is large enough to accommodate an electric longboard in the cargo compartment. If you need more space, the third row of seats can be folded or removed entirely.

Technical specifications beyond the electric van's physical dimensions have not been disclosed, but we do know the production-ready EQT is being twinned with the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric. Therefore, expect an electric motor good for 101 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque and a 45-kWh battery pack with 165 miles (265 kilometers) of WLTP-certified range.

Both the Citan/eCitan and the T-Class/EQT are going to be officially revealed later in 2021 and will be joined by a similar Nissan variant.