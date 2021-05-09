Let's face it – tuning is a hit or miss affair, especially with the existence of some companies that don't have any clue of the true meaning of restraint. But with all the available tuning firms worldwide, you can trust that the German tuner Brabus will make a tasteful creation.

The new Brabus 800 – not to be confused with the Brabus 800 Widestar that was based on the AMG G63 SUV – isn't an exception to that. Based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, Brabus has taken the powerful sedan and turned it into an even more powerful and sinister-looking machine that won't take any prisoners.

Gallery: Brabus 800 (Based On AMG E 63 S)

71 Photos

As the old adage goes, the devil is in the details of the Brabus 800. Dressed in all black, the devilish enhancements on the exterior come from naked carbon-fiber aerodynamic components, which can be ordered in glossy or matte coating. Brabus of course offers custom alloy wheels that measure up to 21 inches in diameter, accentuated by red embellishments. Inside, the updates include a variety of colors and materials, including wood, Alcantara, and genuine carbon inlays. Tasty.

And yes, at the heart of the Brabus-tuned Mercedes-AMG E63 S is a redone twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that now makes 788 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and a gut-wrenching 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. Sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is possible in exactly 3 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 186 mph (300 km/h).

Brabus partners the mentioned aerodynamic upgrades and massive power increase with handling enhancements through air suspension. The Brabus Sport Unit allows ride-height lowering by ten or twenty millimeters (0.4 or 0.8 in), which depends on the drive mode.

Price wasn't disclosed on the Brabus 800 release but as with all Brabus creations, don't expect it to come cheap. What's good to know is that the Brabus 800 can either be ordered as a sedan or a wagon, so those who have scored a ticket to the long-roof society can avail of this German treat.