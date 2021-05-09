The BMW M5 blurs the line between being classy and sporty, offering supercar territory power figures in a four-door, three-box package. But the top-dog M5 Competition isn't the only performance-oriented model in the range. There's also the M550i that has the same engine as the full-fledged M model but slightly detuned for BMW reasons.

What difference does that power gap make? You'll find out in the drag race video uploaded by Carwow on YouTube. Better yet, the British website added a wildcard in the comparison.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M5 Competition: Review

23 Photos

Meet, the modified BMW M5 tuned by Evolve. It looks unassuming on the outside but under the hood lies a rebuilt engine complete with revamped intakes and forged pistons and other what-nots. The final power output? 1,000 metric horses (735 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. Now, that's a lot of power, plus a glorious-sounding exhaust to boot.

In comparison, the BMW M5 Competition only makes 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of pulling power from its twin-turbo 4.4-liter S63 V8 engine. The M550i, on the other hand, makes do with 523 hp (390 kW) and the same torque figures so it's no pushover, mind you.

But as always, we all know that it's not all about numbers and figures. Apart from obvious differences in driver skills, launching comes into play especially when you're talking about tremendous amounts of power sent to damp ground. Of note, all of these cars send power to all four wheels, so they're literally and figuratively on the same ground in terms of traction.

You'll know what I mean when you watch the drag race video above and more importantly, know the difference that additional horsepower can make.

When you're done watching, let us know what you think in the comments section below. We love hearing from you.