When it comes to powerful vehicles, you have plenty to choose from within the Volkswagen Group's vast lineup of cars. Among the quickest are the Germans: the 2021 VW Golf R and the Audi RS6 Avant. Both cars have hatches for their fifth doors, though the more luxurious one has a longer roof.

But which of these high-powered machines are quicker in a drag race? To settle the score, Archie Hamilton Racing orchestrated a matchup, which you can watch on their latest upload on YouTube, embedded atop this page.

But before you watch the straight-line race, let's compare the numbers first so you will have an idea of their differences in terms of performance.

The eighth-generation VW Golf in R flavor sits at the top of the compact car's range, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injection gasoline engine that makes 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the most powerful VW Golf ever. Losing 6.6 pounds from its predecessor, the new Golf R can sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in four seconds flat.

On the other hand, the Audi RS6 Avant and its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 can produce up to 591 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Those numbers are way beyond the VW Golf R's numbers but remember, the VW hot hatch is significantly lighter than the hot wagon – by over a thousand pounds, mind you.

With that said and knowing the fact that these two cars both motivate all four wheels, which do you think wins the drag race above? You know what to do to see the results. Also, don't forget to share your thoughts below.