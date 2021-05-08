The little SUV hasn’t even launched yet and there’s already some cash on the hood.
Small crossovers are some of the most popular vehicles on the market right now, and Volkswagen is diving into the segment headfirst with the 2022 Taos. We’ve driven pre-production versions of the little SUV and we think it’ll most likely be a showroom hit, but nevertheless, VW will offer either a low interest rate when financing or a cash lease deal on the Taos upon launch.
According to auto shopping advice website CarsDirect.com, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos will offer $700 cash on the hood for shoppers looking to lease, with 0.9 percent APR for up to 60 months when financing. That interest rate goes up a tad for 72-month loans, but at 1.9 percent, it’s still pretty cheap money. CarsDirect also reports that retailers in certain regions may offer additional discounts, citing $500 dealer cash in the Southeast region.
With a starting price of $22,995 (plus $1,195 destination), the Taos is already reasonably affordable, and the attractive interest rates when financing will undoubtedly make it more attractive to qualified CUV shoppers. A 60-month loan, assuming a $2,000 down payment and 0.9 percent APR, would cost about $375 per month. Folks looking to lease can expect to pay a bit more than $200 per month, assuming the same down payment, the aforementioned cash discount, a 58-percent residual value, and an effective lease rate of about 1.6 percent (per CarsDirect).
Along with an EPA combined rating of 31 miles per gallon for the front-wheel-drive Taos, those lease and finance deals could be very attractive to bargain hunters. They also won’t necessarily be punished for their frugality – both of our first experiences with the handsome entry-level VW crossover have been positive, revealing a torquey powertrain and composed chassis. The 2022 Volkswagen Taos should arrive in dealers by the summer.
Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Taos Handling Test Drive
Source: CarsDirect.com
