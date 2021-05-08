Small crossovers are some of the most popular vehicles on the market right now, and Volkswagen is diving into the segment headfirst with the 2022 Taos. We’ve driven pre-production versions of the little SUV and we think it’ll most likely be a showroom hit, but nevertheless, VW will offer either a low interest rate when financing or a cash lease deal on the Taos upon launch.

According to auto shopping advice website CarsDirect.com, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos will offer $700 cash on the hood for shoppers looking to lease, with 0.9 percent APR for up to 60 months when financing. That interest rate goes up a tad for 72-month loans, but at 1.9 percent, it’s still pretty cheap money. CarsDirect also reports that retailers in certain regions may offer additional discounts, citing $500 dealer cash in the Southeast region.

With a starting price of $22,995 (plus $1,195 destination), the Taos is already reasonably affordable, and the attractive interest rates when financing will undoubtedly make it more attractive to qualified CUV shoppers. A 60-month loan, assuming a $2,000 down payment and 0.9 percent APR, would cost about $375 per month. Folks looking to lease can expect to pay a bit more than $200 per month, assuming the same down payment, the aforementioned cash discount, a 58-percent residual value, and an effective lease rate of about 1.6 percent (per CarsDirect).

Along with an EPA combined rating of 31 miles per gallon for the front-wheel-drive Taos, those lease and finance deals could be very attractive to bargain hunters. They also won’t necessarily be punished for their frugality – both of our first experiences with the handsome entry-level VW crossover have been positive, revealing a torquey powertrain and composed chassis. The 2022 Volkswagen Taos should arrive in dealers by the summer.

