In early 2020, rumors suggested that Genesis was considering developing a wagon version of its G70 sedan. A few months later, the company released a family photo previewing the brand’s future lineup, which appeared to include a wagon. It wasn’t until the summer of last year that spy shots of a long-roofed G70 confirmed the wagon version, and today, Genesis released a slew of teasers on Instagram showing off the model.

We don’t get to see the entire car, though the teasers are quite revealing, even with the tight camouflage warp covering the model. These images provide our first look at the rear-end design as the test vehicles captured in various batches of spy shots have shown the G70 wearing thick cladding over the rear hatch. What we see in the teasers isn’t a surprise, though. It’s your typical wagon rear with sloping hatch glass and a modest spoiler.

Gallery: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Teasers

6 Photos

The rest of the rear looks borrowed straight from the refreshed G70 sedan. The bisected taillights and large, oval exhaust tips carry over. However, unlike the sedan that keeps its taillights off the trunk lid, the G70 shooting brake shows the lighting elements extending onto the hatch. The lower bumper design looks unchanged between the two. There are no interior teasers, though there’s no reason to doubt it won’t look like the sedan, which is available with a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

Similarities between the sedan and wagon should carry over to the engine bay, too. That means we’re likely to see the same 2.5-liter engine available in the base wagon, making 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 is also expected alongside a diesel engine. Genesis looks ready to reveal the G70 wagon, though the sleek model is unlikely to arrive in the US. The teasers came from Genesis’ European and Worldwide Instagram accounts, and wagons do not sell well here.