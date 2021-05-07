BMW’s lineup of go-fast models will get a new addition in the near future, if BMW’s PR machine was correct in that it’d arrive “in time for the warm season.” The German automaker rolled out the new M3 and M4 last year, though missing from the announcement was the M4 Convertible, which has been spotted numerous times out testing since then. However, there’s not a lot of mystery surrounding the drop-top model.

One of the biggest changes coming to the M4 Convertible is the shift away from the hardtop design to a soft one. This may make the interior a bit nosier and cooler on cold days, but it has enormous performance benefits. For one, it’s lighter, and that’s always a plus in sports cars. It’s also more compact, which should help preserve both cabin and cargo space. Stylistically, the M4 Convertible looks identical to its coupe counterpart, with the same angry front fascia, thin headlights, and aggressive rear end.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M4 Convertible new spy shots

11 Photos

All that attitude will likely be motivated by the company’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. In the standard M4, the engine delivers 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. The M4 Competition makes a bit more, delivering 503 hp (375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. BMW offers the M4 with both rear- and all-wheel drive, though the six-speed manual is only available with the RWD setup. Those wanting four-wheel power will have to accept the automatic gearbox.

The convertible should hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around four seconds. The fabric top will help counter the extra weight added by the additional chassis support needed in the convertible. Summer is right around the corner, and if BMW is serious about it being here to enjoy the sunshine, a reveal should happen very, very soon.