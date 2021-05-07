The Kia ProCeed, which got a new-generation model in 2018, is getting ready to get a facelift. And apparently, that's going to happen soon and we now have the first spy photos of the good-looking shooting brake.

Built as a more aggressively styled version of the Ceed Sportswagon, the current Kia ProCeed was introduced in 2018 and reached the Paris Motor Show of that same year. The facelifted model, which you will see in the images below, is expected to take from that model but with inevitable styling updates.

Gallery: Kia ProCeed Facelift Spy Shots

16 Photos

At the forefront of those design changes would be a revamped grille, which appears to be deeper and more dimensional in the spy images. While hidden under thick cladding and wraps, the bumper is also expected to receive updates, as well as the LED configuration and wheels design. Kia's revamped logo is also expected to come with the refreshed model given the current climate of other Kia models bearing the new emblem such as the Kia Forte, also known as K3 in South Korea.

At the rear, though concealed heavily in the images, more changes will surely arrive, probably a redesigned set of taillights to keep the styling fresh.

While exterior changes aren't new, it's also expected for Kia to give the ProCeed facelift a new powertrain setup. A mild hybrid setup could arrive as standard for the refreshed model, which follows Hyundai's lead with the i30 range.

The new Kia ProCeed is expected to arrive for the 2022 model year but its arrival is anticipated to happen by the second half of this year. We'll probably see more sighting of the Korean shooting brake as we near its launch, so keep us in your tabs for the latest updates.