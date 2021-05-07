Delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise will finally hit theaters on June 25. However, people expecting Vin Diesel and the rest of the gang returning to the series' illegal racing roots are in for a disappointment. That movie plot has long been replaced by explosions, guns, fighting, and as we're about to see in Fast 9, even some space action.

Thankfully, a new video released on the official "The Fast Saga" YouTube channel shows the ninth movie will still greatly revolve around cars. The crew behind Fast 9 hasn't exactly been kind to this type of movie prop as there's going to be a lot of vehicular destruction, some of which appears to be entirely real while other shots heavily rely on CGI.

If you've ever wondered how a car-wrecking video game would be adapted for the big screen, Fast 9 fits that bill perfectly. If you've played Carmageddon or Twisted Metal growing up, there is a pretty good chance you'll enjoy the vehicular mayhem featured in Justin Lin's new movie. Perhaps the franchise does take itself too seriously every now and then, but it's still harmless fun at the end of the day.

It goes without saying a lot of work was put into shooting these scenes, even the ones that involve CGI. Take for example the four-second shot with the Toyota 86 plowing through a building. The movie's director said it took no fewer than eight months to prepare and four days to shoot. Back in November 2019 when filming ended, Justin Lin described Fast 9 as being "by far the most ambitious film of the series."

The upcoming ninth movie won't mark the end of the long-running movie franchise as Fast and Furious 10 and 11 have already been confirmed. Filming for the two-part finale hasn't started yet, so it will be a while before we'll begin to find out how Justin Lin plans to conclude the hugely popular franchise.

Spin-offs such as Hobbs & Shaw and the animated series Spy Racers have expanded the Fast and Furious universe, and rumor has it that Letty Ortiz (played by Michelle Rodriguez) will be getting her own spin-off.