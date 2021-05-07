Maserati is in the midst of an overhaul as the Stellantis brand is planning to freshen up its entire lineup and add new models in the process. The upcoming Grecale crossover is shaping up to be a cash cow for the fabled Italian marque, but the MC20 supercar is just as important as it needs to show the Trident-badged company still has performance at its core.

Developed from the ground up rather than being a reskinned Alfa Romeo as some had previously believed, the new MC20 was put through its paces by the folks at Motorsport Magazine. An onboard video of the mid-engined supercar shows the twin-turbo V6 at work in an acceleration test to 124 mph (200 km/h).

In Corsa mode and with the launch control turned on, the MC20 seems to be seriously quick for "only" a V6-powered machine. Although the sprint wasn't timed, the supercar does appear to live up to Maserati's promise of a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run in less than 2.9 seconds and a 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in less than 8.8 seconds.

Perhaps it doesn't sound as exciting as it should, but it's likely because we're dealing with the Euro-spec model equipped with the gasoline particulate filter. In other markets where emissions regulations are not as strict, the MC20 should sound better. Of course, an aftermarket exhaust should solve that issue and allow the Nettuno engine to sing its tune in a more aggressive manner.

A convertible will follow and there's also going to be a fully electric derivative, but they'll both be heavier than the lightweight coupe (1,500 kilograms / 3,306 pounds). That's especially true in the case of the EV, but in return, the instant torque delivered by the electric motor should translate into even better acceleration than the V6 version.

The MC20 is a return to form, and while the Levante and Grecale SUVs will undoubtedly be far more popular, the new supercar should boost Maserati's image and help it better compete with performance brands.