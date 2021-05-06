Last year was a rollercoaster for automakers with the coronavirus pandemic gnawing into sales. Ram almost outperformed the Chevy Silverado for the number two spot behind the Ford F-150, but Ram sales fell 11 percent from 2019 to 2020. To help close that sales gap, Ram is kicking off a new ad campaign with Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl. He makes a brief appearance in one but narrates both, with a third ad debuting later this month.

The first two spots, “Rock Star” and “Overtime,” focus on parents, family caregivers, coaches, and teachers helping kids overcome their struggles, with a heavy presence of the Ram 1500, of course. The band’s music is also included in the ad campaign, featuring the opening song “Making a Fire” from its 2020 “Medicine at Midnight” album.

The Foo Fighters is a shift away from the country music artists the brand has previously worked with, though Ram isn’t abandoning the genre for rock. Stellantis’ Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois told Variety that this was an opportunity to expand Ram’s reach to its target customer. The company’s used a third-party tool to discover that the Foo Fighters resonated well with truck buyers, outperforming the best-known country artists.

While Ram will sell tons of 1500 pickups in 2021, it has a new star to help draw potential buyers – the high-performance TRX. The beastly off-roader finally gives the Ford F-150 Raptor a run for its money by combing off-road capability with an obscene amount of power. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque, which should turn heads.

Ram’s “Spotlight” ad campaign kicks off just before Mother’s Day, which will run across TV, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. “Foo Fighters’ story with the Ram Truck brand started 25 years ago when they piled into a Ram van and headed out on the road in search of a dream,” said Francois. “Their ability to pursue those dreams were enabled by the ones who have continued to support the band throughout what has turned out to be a one-of-a-kind journey.”