The Ferrari Testarossa is an automotive icon of the 1980s that's immediately identifiable from the cheese-grater side strakes, pop-up headlights, and wedge shape. Still, modern technology is far more advanced today, and the Swiss company Officine Fioravanti is building a restomod version that aims to boost the model's performance.

The company isn't offering too many details yet. One of the most fascinating aspects is the plan to achieve a top speed of 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), versus the original's Vmax of 180 mph (290 kph), according to Autocar. Presumably, this is going to require increasing the output from the factory 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts) or 422 hp (315 kW) from the later 512 TR. The tweaks also include adding anti-lock brakes and traction control.

Gallery: Ferrari Testarossa by Officine Fioravanti

14 Photos

Officine Fioravanti is also slicing off 265 pounds (120 kilograms) from the Testarossa, which should bring things down to around 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms).

Other changes include a suspension with components like Öhlins electronic dampers and adjustable anti-roll bars. It gets Brembo racing-spec brakes.

The company is leaving the Testarossa's exterior largely untouched, which makes sense because the body is such a vital piece of this vehicle. The interior has some tweaks, though. Officine Fioravanti re-covers the cabin in Italian leather. Also, aluminum replaces the original plastic pieces.

In a neat touch, the photos show a 1980s-era car phone inside the vehicle. It would be really cool if Officine Fioravanti could make the device functional again.

Officine Fioravanti tells Autocar that a full debut is coming "in due course." The company seems willing to build more Testarossa restomods when this one is complete.