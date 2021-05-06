Earlier this year, Hennessey Performance took the Ram TRX and cranked up the horsepower, introducing the Mammoth 1000. The company upgrades the engine to produce 1,012 horsepower (755 kilowatts) and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters) of torque. Those are beastly numbers, but how much of that power makes it to the rear wheels? Hennessey put the monster on the dyno to find out, and it impresses.

According to Hennessey, the Mammoth 1000 puts 761 hp (567 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque to the wheels. That’s a stunning amount of power, considering the stock supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 702 hp (523 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque at the crank. It takes 4.5 seconds for the big truck to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), though the Mammoth does it in just 3.2 seconds. That’s gnawing at the bumper of some supercars.

The extra oomph comes from a number of upgrades Hennessey makes to the truck. It features new front and rear supercharger drive pulling, a heavy-duty supercharger belt, upgraded spark plugs, high-flow fuel injectors, an engine and transmission computer upgrade, and a high-flow supercharger system. Hennessey offers custom bumpers, a retractable bed cover, 35-inch off-road tires, and 20-inch Hennessey wheels as available options. The upgrade goodies and extra power make it the quickset Ram truck the company has ever built.

The company claims the Mammoth puts down 176 hp 131 kW) and 140 lb-ft (189 Nm) of torque to the ground than that stock truck. You’d think a 1,000-hp truck would suffice for the tuner, but it doesn’t. The company has plans to turn the TRX into a seven-seat SUV with gobs of power, though they’ll cost $375,000. The Mammoth TRX is cheaper, starting at a turnkey cost of $135,350. However, if you want one, you better act fast. Hennessey says that it will only build 200 examples for 2021.