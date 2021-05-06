The 2022 Honda Civic adopts more mature, refined styling than the previous generation, and we know a new Si variant is on the way. These renderings from KDesign AG imagine how the front and back of the sporty model might look.

In front, this rendering overhauls the new Civic's lower fascia. It gains large, pentagonal elements on each side with the foglights in the lower corners. The inlet in the center is shorter here than on the standard model and gains a mesh covering, rather than horizontal slats.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic Si Renderings

2 Photos

The wheels gain a more complex shape for the spokes, and there are black side sills to contrast with the blue body. The roof is also black.

At the back, there are similar pentagonal elements in the rear fascia as from the front. A small spoiler attaches to the rear deck. Like the current Civic Si, a skinny, trapezoidal exhaust comes out underneath the center of the bumper.

A major mystery about the new Civic Si is its powertrain. The current one uses a high-output version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 205 horsepower (153 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. However, Honda increases the power for the regular version of this mill for 2022 Civic EX and Touring grades to 180 hp (134 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm), which is 6 hp (4.5 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than the previous gen. The company might be planning more muscle for the Si, too.

Look for the new Si to debut later this year, and it might even be on sale before the calendar flips to 2022. Honda is building the sporty vehicle in Canada, and right now the automaker is only confirming a sedan body. A hatchback variant hardly seems out of the question, though.