With the launch of the Palisade Calligraphy, Hyundai has a near-premium player in the SUV segment. It’s a stylish seven-seat utility with room for seven, an optional all-wheel-drive system, and powerful engines. Still a relatively new model, the Palisade is set to receive a facelift next year, according to a Hyundai Motor Company investor presentation.

Page 4 of the presentation reveals a refreshed Palisade will come at some point in 2022 and will be joined by a facelifted Sonata sedan. It’s difficult to say which model will arrive first, and there might be a possibility for a joint market launch. Interestingly, the two refreshed vehicles will be accompanied by new generations ix35 and Grandeur, though these are most likely only for the South Korean market.

Hyundai’s roadmap seen in this presentation also confirms the 2021 release of the Elantra N. We’ve seen the vehicle testing on the Nurburgring and it could even be launched in Europe if there’s enough demand. In the presentation, it appears under the Avante N moniker, which will be the performance sedan’s name for South Korea and Singapore.

In the Eco Friendly section of the roadmap, there’s also the Mistra EV set for a launch later this year, though it will be sold exclusively in China. Another China-only electric vehicle will debut next year, followed by a plug-in hybrid version of the new Grandeur. We’ll remind you that Hyundai is no longer selling the Grandeur in the United States and the Sonata is the brand’s largest and most expensive sedan for the country.

In October and November last year, Hyundai refreshed two of its high-riding models. The Santa Fe got a solid refresh which brought a new dual-clutch transmission and a luxury Calligraphy trim level. A month later, the Kona and its electric derivative were facelifted, though there were no powertrain improvements for the latter.