About a month ago, Dodge confirmed it will build a few more examples of the limited-run Durango SRT Hellcat. At this point, it is not known how many additional units of the performance SUV will be assembled, though the number probably isn't very high. If you want one, you’ll have to hurry up as production is expected to kick off in about a month from now. Or, alternatively, you can buy a used one.

If you are on a tight budget, the car from the gallery below could be an interesting proposal for you. This is a crashed Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with only 479 miles on the odometer. Obviously, it’s been a heavy hit, though we believe this is a salvageable SUV and one that could be worth its money.

Gallery: Crashed Dodge Durango SRT Hellcar for sale

10 Photos

With about two days left until the end of the Copart auction, the speedy crossover currently costs $53,000. This price is likely to rise in the next two days as the bidding war intensifies. Still, with a sticker price of $95,580 (including destination charges) when new, as MoparInsiders reports, this seems like one heck of a deal.

Sure, there’s a lot of damage to be repaired. The front left wheel is detached from the vehicle and the rear left one doesn’t seem much better either. Many of the cabin’s airbags have deployed, though, interestingly, the central ones on the dashboard and the steering wheel seem to be intact. Last but not least, there’s additional damage to the front end, including the bumper, hood, and grilles.

Obviously, this is not a quick fix. But for someone who knows his job and has the right contacts with parts suppliers, this could be a worthy investment. What’s your opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.