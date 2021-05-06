The typical small light commercial vehicle sold in Europe has a diesel engine and the segment is best represented by models such as the Volkswagen Caddy, Renault Kangoo, or Peugeot Partner. Citroën competes in this class with its Berlingo, but going forward, it will also offer an entirely different LCV.

Meet the adorable My Ami Cargo. As the name implies, it represents a commercial version of the pint-sized Ami electric car. It's technically not a fully fledged car since this is actually a quadricycle as it does not weigh more than 425 kilograms (937 pounds) not including the battery pack. Much like the regular Ami, the tiny workhorse uses a 5.5-kWh lithium-ion pack providing juice to an electric motor developing eight horsepower (six kilowatts). Yes, it has only 8 hp or one horsepower less than the original 2CV.

The cute EV is ideal to maneuver in a crowded city since it's only 2.41 meters (95 inches) long, 1.39 meters (55 inches) wide, and 1.52 meters (60 inches) tall, with a turning circle of just 7.2 meters. It goes without saying the My Ami Cargo was developed to carry small and lightweight packages as a last-mile delivery solution. It has a maximum payload capacity of 140 kilograms (309 pounds) and can hold up to 260 liters. Corroborated with the other storage areas inside the diminutive cabin, the total load capacity stands at 400 liters.

The main difference between the regular Ami and the commercial derivative is the absence of a passenger seat, effectively turning the cargo model into a one-seater. In its place, Citroën has installed a seven-part polypropylene module to carry a variety of small items. In an attempt to further bolster the My Ami Cargo's versatility, a two-way adjustable floor has been installed. The quadricycle also boasts a modular shelf and a vertical partitioner between the driver and the cargo area.

It takes three hours to fully charge the battery from a regular socket, and in return, you get 47 miles (75 kilometers) of range, which Citroën says is "ideal for daily use in most urban areas."

The My Ami Cargo has a starting price of only €6,490 ($5,600) at home in France after you factor in the local ecological incentive. Meanwhile, the regular Ami is coming to the United States, but you won't be able to buy one as it will be offered by Stellantis only through its Free2Move car-sharing and rental service.