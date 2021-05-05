Technically speaking, we've already seen the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan. The refreshed SUV showed its updated face last summer, featuring a few styling cues borrowed from the current-generation Golf. The interior received quite a makeover as well, but that was all for the smaller five-passenger model that isn't offered in the States. We only get the long version known elsewhere as either the Tiguan L or Tiguan Allspace, and its debut is nigh.

Not that we expect to see anything significantly different. In its new Tiguan Allspace teaser we see the same taillights, body lines, and rear gate from the shorter model. The profile is obviously a bit different, as the Allspace is stretched nearly nine inches to accommodate an optional third row of seats. The teaser tells us the Allspace offers up to 67.8 cubic feet of cargo space, and it also flat-out states the Tiguan Allspace "received the same treatment" as the smaller version that debuted last year. So yeah, we aren't expecting any surprises from what we've already seen.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan (EU)

30 Photos

That means an updated interior with a cool new multi-function steering wheel and revised center stack are in the cards. The updated infotainment system is available with either an 8-inch or 10-inch touchscreen, and it will run VW's updated MIB3 system with a variety of online-based services available. For the driver, the refreshed Tiguan gains new control and assist systems as part of a new Travel Assist safety suite. Features like lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control are part of that, though its availability as standard or optional equipment for the Allspace remains to be seen.

VW will hold a global launch of the updated 2022 Tiguan Allspace on May 12, thus completing the debut of the entire Tiguan line. Production of the bigger SUV will take place primarily in Mexico, supplying markets in North America, South America, and Europe. The Tiguan L version for the Chinese market will be built in Shanghai.