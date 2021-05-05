LCI - or Life Cycle Impulse - is the term BMW uses to describe a mid-cycle refresh for a model. The company is constantly giving its vehicles small updates, but some of them are more notable than the others. One of the cars that will receive a proper facelift relatively soon is the 8 Series Convertible, which has been spied testing on public roads.

As you can see from the attached gallery below, the prototype doesn’t have a lot of camouflage but the disguised front end hints at some potential visual revisions. Judging by what we see, the shape and size of the kidney grilles could be changed, though we don’t expect anything dramatic. The front bumper may also be redesigned a little and there also seems to be camouflage foil on the headlights.

It’s a similar story at the back, and we have the feeling the changes there could be even less notable. We expect a slightly reshaped bumper in combination with new internal graphics for the taillights. For now, everything else on the outside seems identical to the model that’s still on sale.

Our spy photographers also provided us with two shots of the cabin. We can now all but confirm the refreshed 8 Series Convertible will get a larger display for the infotainment system, which can be seen clearly in these photos. It’s probably safe to say the new screen will be accompanied by BMW’s latest software updates for the infotainment system. No other interior changes are visible at the moment.

With the summer of 2021 being just a few months away, it’s probably too late for BMW to unveil the refreshed luxury cabriolet this year. We believe the 8 Series Convertible LCI will make its official debut in the first months of 2022 and go on sale just in time for the new convertible season.