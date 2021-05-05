In recent years, diversity has become an issue in various industries. The automotive industry doesn't get a pass for that, and we've seen various campaigns to promote equality among workers particularly in terms of gender and age.

In its latest press release, Lamborghini touts various measures it employs within its company under the umbrella of diversity. The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based company said that it has encouraged the increase of women employees over the years. This was done by hiring highly qualified female professionals, especially those with a background in STEM fields.

But within the official release, we noticed a pretty good deal for new parents within the Italian company. Maternity leave is mandatory for five months and that's with 100 percent pay, courtesy of Italy's Social Security Institute. Mothers who wish to extend this to an additional six months may opt to do so with 30 percent pay.

Lamborghini also decided to work with trade union representatives and to encourage equal parenting by further increasing the economic integration to 30 percent for the first six months of optional leave – increasing to 40 percent on condition that the other parent has taken a period of at least fifteen continuous days of the same leave.

Mothers returning to work are also offered "Mum Coaching" along with special deals with daycare centers and summer programs and paid leaves. Fathers, on the other hand, are also offered "Dad Coaching," which aims to support new fathers during the fresh experience of being a parent.

Truth be told, Lamborghini isn't the first corporation to host special programs referring to diversity, but it's reassuring to hear such things coming from the Italian marque. Of note, the US currently doesn't have a mandatory period of paid maternity, paternity, or parental leave.