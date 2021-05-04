Are you ready to see the coolest thing ever? Actually, it's one of the hottest things ever but you get the point. Car fanatics love old parts repurposed into sweet furniture, and it doesn't get much better than a V8 engine block table that's also an epic fire pit.

Actually, it does get better, because this isn't a hollowed-out block that you fill with wood. A propane tank provides the fuel, and it's literally fired up with the turn of a key that activates an electric spark igniter. Meanwhile, your foot works the gas pedal to control the flow of propane into the engine. Floor it, and you'll get flames shooting close to two feet in the air. Seriously, can a fire pit be any more awesome than this?

Obviously, this isn't something you'll find at Ikea but you can get one if you're really into it. This custom table is the brainchild of John Cobb, a full-time automotive artist and the driving force behind his company, Alaris Invent. He's built all kinds of neat auto-themed furniture over the years, but he went full-time with his passion in 2020 and the automotive world should be thankful for that. With an eye for detail and an intense desire to explore new concepts, Cobb's creations are truly something to behold.

As for the flaming engine table, the request came from a woman in Calgary who saw Cobb's handiwork and wanted to surprise her husband with something unique. The concept of an engine table doubling as a fire pit was hers, but Cobb brought the crazy design to life. It took three months of trial and error to get it dialed in with the details just right, including the added touches of a key for ignition and a gas pedal to control the flame. As you can probably imagine, this particular customer was thrilled with the outcome.

Speaking to Motor1.com, Cobb tells us that he's happy to build more. Each one is a custom project so there's plenty of collaboration throughout the process to bring individual visions to life. If a flaming engine is a bit much for your current space, his website also lists camshaft lamps, crankshaft end-tables, engine coffee tables, engine wine racks, and even a custom smartphone dock made from a piston.

And if you have a wild idea that's not on his website, let's just say he's up for the challenge.