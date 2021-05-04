Over the years, Cadillac has unveiled some stunning concept cars that never saw production. But those were the models Cadillac wanted us to see, as countless others have been left on the drawing-room floor. But from time to time, General Motors gives us a peek behind the curtain to reveal some of its design sketches, and its latest share shows off a stunning Cadillac coupe that looks primed for a sleek, electrified future.

The sketch, by GM designer Zhou Fang, reveals a low-slung coupe with big doors and four seats inside. The wheels are pushed to the corners, allowing for a low greenhouse that gets its shape from a sharp body line that runs from bumper to bumper, which gives the Cadillac its streamlined shape. The front comes to a point that appears to house vents to allow air to pass through.

Assisting the car in achieving its futuristic design are the high-mounted side-view cameras that take the place of traditional mirrors. The big wheels at the corners give the car big fenders that Fang accentuates with bold LED lighting that runs along the outer edges, evoking the brand’s current trend of vertically styled lighting elements. The car also wears a small shark fin that extends off the roof, housing the high-mount taillight and Cadillac badging.

Sadly, this is just a sketch and will remain a sketch until the end of time. For one, coupes aren’t raking in the cash for automakers, which have put a big focus on crossover and SUVs. However, we will get a flagship sedan called the Celestiq that’s set to debut later this year. It will ride on GM’s BEV3 modular architecture and use the company’s Ultium battery platform. It’s not a sleek, futuristic coupe like the car in this sketch, but it’s also not a crossover, which is a win in our book.