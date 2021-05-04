The price of the Ford Mustang Mach-E is increasing by up to $600 because of the addition of the automaker's BlueCruise driving assistance system, according to Cars Direct citing the dealer order guide.

Model New Price (With Destination) Previous Price (With Destination) Change Select $43,995 $43,995 $0 Premium Standard Range (RWD) $48,700 $48,100 $600 Premium Standard Range (AWD) $51,400 $50,800 $600 California Route 1 Extended Range (RWD) $51,500 $50,900 $600 Premium First Edition (AWD) $60,000 $59,400 $600

One other change is that the Comfort/Tech package on the Select grade is now $2,900, rather than $2,300, because of the addition of the BlueCruise software.

BlueCruise is Ford's name for its assistance system that allows for hands-free driving on certain, prequalified sections of divided highways. At launch, Ford has over 100,000 miles of road where this system can allow for hands-off monitoring. A camera monitors the driver to make sure the person is still paying attention to the road.

BlueCruise initially comes with three years of service. After that period, buyers would need to renew the subscription to retain access to the technology.

The 2021 F-150 and 2021 Mustang Mach-E are the first models to get BlueCruise. It comes standard on the range-topping F-150 Limited and is optional on the Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum grades. Ford previously announced that BlueCruise would be part of the $1,900 Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 option for the Mach-E GT and GT Performance.

A recently spied F-150 was loaded with sensors for autonomous driving. It suggests that BlueCruise is just the beginning of Ford's strategy for introducing self-driving vehicles.